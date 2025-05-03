7-year-old attacked by pit bull while playing baseball at park with dad, police seek dog, owner

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A shaken seven-year-old boy is recovering weeks after he was attacked by a pit bull while practicing on a baseball field at a Brooklyn park.

Angel Sanchez has always dreamed of stepping onto the diamond one day for the Yankees. He lives for the sound of a home run leaving his bat, frequently practicing under the rumble of the J and Z trains in Thomas Boyland Park.

If baseball is his dream, what happened to him last month on the field became his nightmare.

"I was bleeding and crying," Sanchez said.

The Bushwick boy is covered in cuts and bruises from his lower back down to his thigh and legs.

His cuts were so deep it took nine stitches to close them up. They're not injuries from rounding the bases or sliding into home plate.

He remembers it like it was yesterday when the pit bull attacked him.

"I didn't see it. It was going behind me. I pushed it away but then it got me again and I screamed," Sanchez said.

The father and son were practicing with Angel in right field and his father behind home plate.

He sprinted to help his son when the dog approached.

He says he grabbed the dog as hard as he could, then bit the dog in the neck to get him to release his son.

Surveillance video showed the dog and its owner standing by the fence when the pit bull suddenly made a beeline for Angel.

The video shows the dog's owner, who was the first to jump in, throwing punches at his own dog to get it to let go.

Henry Sanchez says he thought the pit bull was going to kill his son.

He says that after the owner tried to help, he simply left the scene and didn't seem to care.

Police have been unable to locate that pit bull and its owner since the attack on April 14th.

Sanchez just wants an apology, and doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

