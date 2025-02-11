A 71-year-old welcoming new challenges, returns to college to complete Bachelor's degree at Rutgers

NEWARK (WABC) -- You're never too old to learn.

James Evans, who looks like an esteemed professor, is a student with a wealth of personal experience to share in the classroom.

At 71 years old, he decided to pursue a degree in Africana studies at the Rutgers Newark campus.

"I didn't want to just sit around in a rocking chair," Evans said.

Evans lived through some of the history he and his classmates are now studying.

He said he always enjoyed reading but in his early days, he was more of an activist than studious.

A WABC colleague became an inspiration.

"Gil Noble had a major influence in my life," Evans said.

That's why he is majoring in Africana studies.

"Trust and believe that whatever time I've got, I'm going to make sure that this history is not wiped out or sanitized," Evans said.

Evans is a very active participant in class, which focuses on literature from Black authors.

"After the course continued, he started to kind of share more of himself and his personal experiences. And it's been invaluable," Profesor Wendell Marsh said.

Evans has experienced downsizing at several jobs and resumed his pursuit of education in the early 90s and kept chipping away at a degree, which came with challenges.

"Technology wise I had to maneuver my way through that," Evans said.

Now a junior, Evans doesn't mind sitting in a classroom with faces 50 years younger. He has learned a lot from listening to them.

"If you're going back to school as a senior citizen, then you need to come with an open mind, in my opinion," Evans said.

Evans plans to graduate with the class of 2026 and says his family and friends are already planning a big party.

