76-year-old man arrested after taxi driver shot in the Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 27-year-old taxi driver was shot in the Bronx during an apparent dispute over a fare on Monday afternoon.

The victim got into the dispute with the passenger on Nelson Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

Following the argument, the driver got out of the taxi, and the passenger got out.

When the driver got back into the taxi, police say the rider shot him in the abdomen.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is said to be stable and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The suspect fled to his nearby home where he was arrested.

He was later identified as 76-year-old Joseph Meeks and was charged with attempted murder.

Meeks, who is awaiting an arraignment, has about 60 prior arrests and a history of drugs and assault.

"This young man sadly has had to fight for his life because of a senseless and totally unacceptableact of violence," said TLC Commissioner David Do. "We are thankful that he's in stable condition and reaching out to him to offer support. We also applaudthe NYPD officers who rapidly apprehendedthe suspect."

