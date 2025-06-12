At least 8 police vehicles burned in NYPD parking lot in suspected arson in Bushwick

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the scene of the fires in Bushwick.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple police vehicles went up in flames in a police parking lot in Bushwick, Brooklyn in a suspected arson early Thursday morning.

The vehicles caught fire in the lot at DeKalb Avenue and Central Avenue, about two blocks from the 83rd Precinct, just after 1:30 a.m.

At least eight marked and unmarked vehicles, including a van, went up in flames.

Several appear to also have been vandalized, with shattered windows. Responding officers detected a strong smell of gasoline.

"It's very unsettling, no one wants to be living on a street that has arson happening on it, but yeah, it's unnerving for sure," a resident said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire appears to be suspicious, and investigators are reviewing surveillance videos.

Following the blaze, police cruisers were parked outside nearby NYPD parking lots out of an abundance of caution.

