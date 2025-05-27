Two children injured in hit-and-run in Queens, police say

JACKSON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck two children in Queens on Monday afternoon.

Police said at 1:20 p.m., they received a call that two pedestrians were struck at 73rd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Police said a person driving a Toyota Rav4 was driving westbound on 37th Avenue, went around a vehicle and drove through a red light when they struck two children.

Police said an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old were traveling southbound on 73rd Street.

The driver did not remain on the scene and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The children were taken to Elmhurst Hospital with injuries.

