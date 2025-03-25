Make-A-Wish, Jersey Mike's makes mining dream come true for NJ boy battling leukemia

NORTH BERGEN (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy fighting Leukemia in New Jersey lived his dream of becoming a gemstone miner.

It's a dream he says was inspired by his grandfather.

He was surprised on Tuesday in North Bergen.

"Your wish to be a gemstone miner is granted!"

Armen picked up his love for rocks and stones and geology from his Grandpa Michael, who has been teaching his 8-year-old grandson all his secrets since he could understand.

Thanks to Jersey Mike's, Make-A-Wish is sending Armen to dig for precious stones.

"Heading to one of the only places in the world where you can search for real diamonds it's called 'Crater of Diamonds State Park' it's in Arkansas, the diamond state," said Chris Bogusz, COO of Make-A-Wish.

Armen is getting the upper hand in the most important battle of his life.

"Armen put the hard work in. His strength, and resiliency, he's a kid taking chemo every single day, he's smiling, he's laughing, and he's playing," Sona Pehlivanian, Armen's mother, said.

And soon, he'll be mining for diamonds.

Jersey Mike's and Make-A-Wish made she he was ready to hunt with new gear.

His most important tool came as a gift from his grandpa.

The very geologist pick he used for decades.

On Wednesday, Jersey Mike's stores nationwide are donating 100 percent of their sales to Make A Wish.

"This will take a huge bite out of our very aggressive goal of finding more kids this year in New Jersey and being able to say to them your wish is granted," Thomas Weatherall, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey said.

Armen and his family are so grateful.

