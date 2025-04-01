Local businesses looking for answers, struggling with I-80 road closures during sinkhole repairs

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- It could still be weeks before the sinkhole on Route 80 in New Jersey is fixed and drivers and local businesses are struggling.

Officials said repairs will take five weeks on the westbound lanes and eight weeks on the eastbound lanes to be repaired.

The mine shafts from the iron ore mining that helped build the industrial community more than a hundred years ago, are now undermining a major corridor through it and hurting the modern day local economy.

The I-80 sinkholes diverting traffic in and around Wharton, New Jersey have been keeping people out of its mom and pop businesses.

"Traffic is good, but volume is not good. And that's what's happening to them. The volume is just so overwhelming that people aren't stopping," said William Chegwidden, the Mayor of Wharton.

The Town Square Diner finds itself faced with tough choices as the traffic crawls by.

"During COVID, we bit the bullet. We kept our employees on. They're part of our family. They've been with us for a long time. And I can't let them go. I can't cut their hours, because then they're going to suffer also," Peter Sedereas, owner of Town Square Diner said.

On Monday, Wharton's mayor hosted a meeting filled with worried owners of businesses whose customer bases are eroding with the highway to help guide and connect them with federal state and local small business loans and grants.

"During COVID, it was the grant programs that saved numerous businesses that kept the economy going. We're looking at hopefully a direct appropriation of about $3 million to start, and that'll be something that will be able to help them directly. But they don't have to worry about paying back or a loan or just adding more debt to their business," NJ State Senator Anthony Bucco.

Naira Kasparian owns a tea shop in a local mall that's been empty.

"Nobody can get in. Nobody can get out. The exit is closed, pretty much. So, when you're stuck on the highway, you're not thinking about, oh, let me go buy my teas, let me get my coffee. You just want to get home," Naira Kasparian owner or The Tea Lady said.

Long-term relief will come from the repair work Plans were recently announced to build a bridge-like structure under the interstate.

And legislation help that would make it more accessible after an infrastructure disaster.

Assembly member Aura Dunn is behind a bill called "Road To Relief" which would help get grants and tax breaks to businesses, not just those impacted by the sinkholes, but future construction projects.

"We have what's considered the second worst roadway system in the nation, yet the most highly traveled. Route 80. 300,000 people end up going over the G-W Bridge. If this is not the main corridor of commerce for our country, I don't know what is," State Assembly member Aura Dunn said.

