88-year-old woman, 57-year-old man found dead in Queens home they shared

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- An 88-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were found dead inside a home in Queens on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives were in and out of the home on the quiet tree-lined block on 80th Street near 58th Avenue in Middle Village. They say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police first responded just after 1 p.m. They found the 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say there were no signs of trauma on the 88-year-old woman.

Family members and neighbors gathered on the front lawn -- shocked and devastated by the gruesome discovery.

Authorities have not released any information on how the two victims are related, but neighbors say the man had lived there with his mother for at least 17 years. They say he was always taking care of her and bringing her to doctor's appointments. They described him as an attentive, affectionate son and very friendly.

One neighbor did comment that there seemed to be a change in the 57-year-old man's demeanor the last couple of days and that he appeared a lot less friendly.

The Medical Examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.

Family members are not commenting at this time.

