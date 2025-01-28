ABC's 'The Conners' to kick off final season with six-episode farewell event

"The Conners" will kick off its final season with a six-episode farewell event, March 26 at 8/7c on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- ABC's "The Conners" is getting ready to kick off its seventh and final season with a six-episode farewell event.

Since the premiere of "Roseanne" in 1988, audiences have been following the Conners for almost four decades as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford with love, humor and perseverance.

Last season, the series celebrated its 100th episode, where star John Goodman told On The Red Carpet "We got here quick. I mean, it's just zipped by and it's been fun."

The final season of "The Conners" premieres Wednesday, March 26 at 8/7c on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.