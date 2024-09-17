ABC's "High Potential" takes police procedurals to new heights. Kaitlin Olson stars in this new series, airing Tuesdays on ABC.

ABC's "High Potential" takes police procedurals to new heights. Kaitlin Olson stars in this new series, airing Tuesdays on ABC.

ABC's "High Potential" takes police procedurals to new heights. Kaitlin Olson stars in this new series, airing Tuesdays on ABC.

ABC's "High Potential" takes police procedurals to new heights. Kaitlin Olson stars in this new series, airing Tuesdays on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- One of the most anticipated shows of the new fall season is ABC's "High Potential," the fast-paced police procedural that'll have you asking, "how did she know that?"

The series stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom of three who's the cleaning lady at the local police precinct. One night on the job, she knocks over a case file, sees something in the evidence that the police missed and changes up the detectives' case board. The detectives see it and get Morgan into the precinct, where she wows them with more information than they were actually prepared for.

Oh, did we mention she is what's called a "high potential intellectual," someone with an IQ of 160 who has advanced cognitive abilities?

Thus, an unlikely partnership begins.

Olson told On The Red Carpet why she loves the character of Morgan so much.

"I love how tough she is and how scrappy she is. I feel like she's been through a lot in her life, but how soft and compassionate... she is with not just her kids, but with people who need help," she said.

The detectives Morgan works with aren't quite sure what to make of her, but some of them are willing to give this new partnership a shot.

"The energy that Kaitlin brings as Morgan I'll say kinda rubs him the wrong way. He has to loosen up a little bit if he's going to work with this person," said Daniel Sunjata, who plays Detective Karadec.

"I think Lieutenant Soto has taken the risk of bringing somebody who's completely out of the box to, I guess, read between the lines," said Soto's portrayer, Judy Reyes.

"I think definitely like crime shows, you're going to deal with the murder of the week, you're going to deal with like, heavy cases. And with her, it brings like, this levity to the situation," explained Javicia Leslie, who plays Daphne.

"Thinking outside the box and having weird facts from wherever she can find it and pull out of her brain to be like 'bang, do it.' And so there's people that exist like that," added Deniz Akdeniz, who plays Oz.

"High Potential" airs Tuesdays at 10pm on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

