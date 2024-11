Actress Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen announce engagement

A celebrity engagement was revealed this Thanksgiving weekend.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced on Instagram they are tying the knot.

Steinfeld, 27, is known for her many film roles, including the "Pitch Perfect" series and portraying Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Allen, 28, is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

Their budding romance has been the subject of tabloid fodder for the past several months.