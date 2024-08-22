Adam Sandler confirms Travis Kelce cameo in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Travis Kelce's Hollywood career is taking off -- and the footballer will trading in touchdowns for a hole-in-one with his latest role.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end came up in a recent interview with Adam Sandler and the actor confirmed Kelce will make an appearance in the highly anticipated "Happy Gilmore" sequel.

"We have a nice something for Travis. He's going to come by," Sandler said Tuesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"He's a very nice guy," Sandler added of Kelce. "You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy -- funny and cool as hell. He's a stud."

The three-time Super Bowl champ won't be the only cameo in the upcoming Netflix film, as Sandler teased "so many golfers" are going to make an appearance.

"It's good," he teased of the film, which begins filming in a few weeks. "We worked hard on the script, man. We didn't want to let anybody down."

Sandler also recently confirmed that one of his "Uncut Gems" directors, Benny Safdie, will appear in the sequel, telling IndieWire he'll have "a juicy part."

On his New Heights podcast back in May, Kelce said he'd do "anything" to be in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel, including being a "f------ extra."

As reported, Kelce is set to make his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie" alongside Niecy Nash.

Fans saw him for a brief moment in the teaser for the upcoming series, which premieres Sept. 25 on FX, streaming on Hulu the next day.

