Marvel unveils the official trailer for the new series, coming to Disney+ September 18

'Agatha All Along' trailer: Kathryn Hahn stars in witchy 'WandaVision' spinoff

Marvel unveils the official trailer for "Agatha All Along," a witchy "WandaVision" spinoff, starring Kathryn Hahn, coming to Disney+ September 18.

Marvel unveils the official trailer for "Agatha All Along," a witchy "WandaVision" spinoff, starring Kathryn Hahn, coming to Disney+ September 18.

Marvel unveils the official trailer for "Agatha All Along," a witchy "WandaVision" spinoff, starring Kathryn Hahn, coming to Disney+ September 18.

Marvel unveils the official trailer for "Agatha All Along," a witchy "WandaVision" spinoff, starring Kathryn Hahn, coming to Disney+ September 18.

LOS ANGELES -- The much-anticipated "Agatha All Along" series, starring Kathryn Hahn, has released an official first trailer and key art.

The series follows Agatha Harkness, who was first introduced in the 2021 Marvel Studios show "WandaVision."

Official key art for "Agatha All Along" Walt Disney Studios

"Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...," described the studio.

The trailer begins when Agatha pulls up to the crime scene of a blunt force trauma victim (presumably the body of Wanda). Seemingly a Westview detective, she's tasked with investigating the case. "I have a lead in the case, but I can't shake this feeling that I'm seeing it wrong," she says.

The name "W. Maximoff" appears on a library card.

Aubrey Plaza in "Agatha All Along" Walt Disney Studios

"Is this really how you see yourself? That witch is gone, leaving you trapped in her distorted spell. Claw your way out," says Rio Vidal, played by Aubrey Plaza.

As Agatha tries to break free from the spell, she rounds up a coven of witches to take on the Witches' Road.

The show also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

"Agatha All Along" premieres September 18 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with the first two episodes on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.