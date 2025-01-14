Altadena family who lost home in Eaton Fire says Airbnb price rises nearly 50% next week

One Altadena family who lost their home says Airbnb increased their short-term rental by 43.2%, which would be illegal price gouging.

One Altadena family who lost their home says Airbnb increased their short-term rental by 43.2%, which would be illegal price gouging.

One Altadena family who lost their home says Airbnb increased their short-term rental by 43.2%, which would be illegal price gouging.

One Altadena family who lost their home says Airbnb increased their short-term rental by 43.2%, which would be illegal price gouging.

An Altadena family that lost their home in the Eaton Fire are among the many wildfire victims who have been victimized by illegal price gouging.

The Skidmore family quickly found refuge at an AirBNB in Pasadena this week after they were displaced by the Eaton Fire. They lost everything.

"My kids are great kids and they've grown up in that house and that was their place and they've lost their place," Warren Skidmore said. "They've lost their little havens they've made for themselves,"

While trying to find more permanent, long-term housing, they noticed the price of their temporary home Airbnb went up 43.2% for the following week. That would be illegal price gouging.

Under California law, during an emergency, businesses are only allowed to increase prices by up to 10 percent.

"During the state of emergency like there is currently in effect Ventura county and Los Angeles county, it is illegal -- you cannot do it," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "It's unlawful. It is a crime punishable by up to a year in jail and $10,000 fines."

Airbnb is partnering with 211LA to provide free housing for up to seven days for those that have been replaced.

"Luckily there's laws. We've reported anything that we've seen, and scams as well -- accommodation scams -- we've seen lots of those," Skidmore said.

Thousands of displaced people need homes. Real estate agents like Greg Krappman are seeing the demand.

"We are seeing people, applicants, bidding up the price, offering to prepay, oftentimes prepaying an entire year to lease in order to be competitive," " Krappman said.

Price gouging protections will stay in place for at least 30 days.

You can report scams our price gouging at oag.ca.gov/report.