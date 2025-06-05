Ocasio-Cortez endorses Mamdani for NYC mayor following first Democratic primary debate

NEW YORK CITY -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, a widely expected backing coming the morning after the first New York City mayoral debate.

The endorsement will be announced later Thursday in a statement, the campaign first shared it with the NY Times.

"Assemblymember Mamdani has demonstrated a real ability on the ground to put together a coalition of working-class New Yorkers that is strongest to lead the pack," Ocasio-Cortez said in the endorsement. "In the final stretch of the race, we need to get very real about that."

The endorsement had been highly anticipated, as Mamdani closes the gap with former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the weeks before the June 24 Democratic primary.

Mamdani was laser focused last night on Cuomo, who came prepared with his own responses.

Mamdani is attempting to coalesce the anti-Cuomo support among progressives, which are unlikely to rank Cuomo in their top five.

AOC will rank Adrienne Adams second, Brad Lander third, Scott Stringer fourth and Zellnor Myrie fifth.

She endorsed Maya Wiley, another progressive, in the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary.

