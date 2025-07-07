Alleged attempted kidnapper on Coney Island street throws 6-year-old as parents chase him down

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is in custody after snatching a child off the street in Coney Island and then throwing the boy at his parents when they chased after him, police said.

The incident happened in front of a crowd of people and was captured on video.

On Sunday night, the streets were filled with people enjoying the final hours of a holiday weekend, but for one family, it took a dark turn when their child was suddenly grabbed by a stranger and violently thrown.

Police said the man was wearing all black and wearing a hat when he grabbed a 6-year-old child then threw him at his parents when they ran to rescue their son.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Stillwell and Surf avenues as the Gantt family was wrapping up a day of fun on the boardwalk.

"When I turned around, I noticed a man pick him up and run by way of the boardwalk. Once he saw us chasing him, he threw him down. It sounded like he hit his head on the concrete," the victim's father Roy Gantt said.

Gantt said he and his wife chased the man and pinned him down for about four minutes until police arrived.

"That was someone who attempted to kidnap my son, then assaulted him," Gantt said.

The streets were full of witnesses and several stayed with the crying boy and his toddler sister while his parents pursued the suspect.

"It was just shocking. I'm a mother myself so we all ran over to see what was happening," bystander Nora Smiles said.

Police said the suspect has had prior interactions with police and remains in custody.

The 6-year-old is OK after being examined at Coney Island Hospital, although his father says he never wants to return to Coney Island again.

