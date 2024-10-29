Amazon New Year's deals you can't miss

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The start of a new year is the best time to snag all your essentials and resolution products at discounted prices. Find the best Amazon New Year's deals below, including sales on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances and more.

Best Amazon New Year's deals

Best tech deals

- Beats Studio Pro for $199.99 (43% off)

-Apple Watch Series 10 Smartwatch for $359.00 (16% off)

- KODAK PIXPRO Digital Camera for $99.99 (18% off)

- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ for $149.00 (32% off)

- LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV for $2,796.99 (18% off)

-Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for $799.99 (11% off)

- Tile by Life360 Starter Pack for $39.99 (20% off)

Best home and kitchen deals

- iRobot Roomba Combo for $149.99 (45% off)

- CAROTE Pots and Pans Set for $69.99 (42% off)

- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker for $79.99 (47% off)

- Dyson Hot+Cool Fan for $419.95 (11% off)

- CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer for $99.99 (29% off)

- Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender for $74.99 (25% off)

- KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer for $249.99 (24% off)

- PandaGrip Wet Spray Mop for $18.97 (35% off)

Best beauty deals

- Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss for $9.98 (23% off)

- Ufree Beard Trimmer Electric Razor for $28.49 (38% off)

- grace & stella Under Eye Mask for $21.95 (22% off)

- COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Face Moisturizer for $19.99 (23% off)

- Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $29.95 (45% off)

- Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil for $17.69 (11% off)

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication."

