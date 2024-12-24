Ground stop issued for all American Airlines flights Christmas Eve morning: FAA

CHICAGO -- American Airlines has issued a ground stop for all of its flights Christmas Eve morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The airline said a technical issue is affecting its flights Tuesday morning.

"Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," American said in a statement.

Millions are expected to take to the skies during the busy holiday season.

Check your flight status on the American Airlines website.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.