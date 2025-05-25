American-German citizen arrested in NY accused of attempted firebombing on US embassy in Tel Aviv

NEW YORK -- A dual American-German citizen appeared Sunday in Brooklyn federal court on charges that he attempted to attack a branch of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Joseph Neumeyer, 28, made his initial court appearance after FBI special agents arrested him at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the 28-year-old arrived in Israel in April.

Earlier this month, Neumeyer posted on his Facebook account, "Join me this afternoon in Tel Aviv we are burning down the US. embassy," and "Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America. Death to Americans and f-k the west," according to the criminal complaint unsealed.

That same day, May 19, Neumeyer arrived outside the Branch Office of the Embassy of the United States in Tel Aviv carrying a backpack. Authorities say Neumeyer approached an Embassy guard and spat on the guard. The guard attempted to detain Neumeyer who uttered profanities before turning and fleeing, leaving his backpack behind.

Law enforcement officials recovered from Neumeyer's backpack several bottles that had been turned into Molotov cocktails," the complaint said.

He was arrested at the hotel where he was staying and later deported from Israel to the U.S.

Neumeyer's social media accounts also contained threatening posts that, among other things, called for the assassination of President Trump, according to prosecutors.

ABC News contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

