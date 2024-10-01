On The Red Carpet

FX's 'American Horror Stories' is back in a five-episode Huluween event, featuring Debby Ryan, Henry Winkler and more

'American Horror Stories' sends Michael Imperioli to The Backrooms in new trailer

LOS ANGELES -- FX's "American Horror Stories" is back with a five-episode Huluween event.

The horror anthology series will feature a different horror story in each episode, including "Backrooms," "The Thing Under the Bed," "Clone," "Leprechaun" and "X."

Stars this season include Debby Ryan, Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Victor Garber, Jessica Barden and June Squibb.

"American Horror Stories" is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series "American Horror Story."

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Jon Robin Baitz, Brad Falchuk and Manny Coto. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

"American Horror Stories" premieres October 15 on Hulu. Previous seasons are available to stream now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu, 20th Television and this ABC station.