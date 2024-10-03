American Idol begins search for next star with auditions in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The search for the next singing sensation has begun.

From small-town dreamers to big-city hopefuls, thousands are vying for their shot at stardom in New York for American Idol auditions.

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo spoke with the returning Idol judges as well as the newest addition, Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood officially joins the judging panel as the first Idol alum to do so.

"I got to tell you something. The energy in New York has always been over the top. They bring it, but I must say the energy in the room for the first time as this is Carrie's first time in the room with us behind the desk and that energy was amazing," Lionel Richie said.

Ryan Seacrest also recalled Carrie's first day with American Idol.

"Well, I can say I remember her first day. My first day is a long time ago, but I remember her first day, and I remember she had said to me that she had never been on a plane before. I asked her if she saw any stars when she got to Hollywood and she said, it's been cloudy," Seacrest said.

The chemistry between the judges didn't skip a beat.

"Oh goodness. Well, he's Papa Lionel, then Ryan's, like I said, AI Ryan," Luke Bryan said.

American Idol returns next year on ABC.

