'American Idol' season 23 set to premiere with new judge Carrie Underwood

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A brand new season of "American Idol" gets underway this Sunday.

It's the 23rd season for the competition show, but the first time fans will see a beloved "idol" taking a seat on the judge's panel.

The auditions swung through New York City. Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo caught up with host Ryan Seacrest, and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood about the new season.

"It's like, this is my moment. Go big or go home, put it all out there and hopefully we can find some greatness," Underwood said.

You can watch the season 23 premiere of "American Idol" on ABC 7 at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

