From Nashville's Grand Ole Opry to the Yaamava Casino in Highland, CA, Underwood is bringing her biggest hits around the country.

Carrie Underwood on her post-'American Idol' tour plans, 'You get it all!'

LOS ANGELES -- Carrie Underwood just wrapped her record-breaking residency in Las Vegas and is mentoring the next wave of singers on "American Idol," but the country singer isn't stopping there!

Once this season of "Idol" wraps, Underwood is playing shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville; the Voices of America Country Music Festival in Butler County, OH; Yaamava Casino in Highland, CA and Country Calling 2025 in Ocean City, MD.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio caught up with her backstage at "American Idol," where she told us everything we can expect from the upcoming gigs.

"You get it all!" she exclaimed.

"We try to always bring the hits, bring the things that people would like to hear me sing, and every once in a while, we throw in some covers, and it's a good time no matter what." Underwood added, "we're always looking forward to playing live."

You can watch her on "American Idol," Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

