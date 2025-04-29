Hochul, officials concerned Amtrak East River Tunnel repairs could disrupt LIRR service for years

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Plans for major rail and tunnel repairs could create headaches for commuters in New York for three years.

Two of the four train tunnels that run into Penn Station from the east side are badly in need of repairs to fix damage done by Superstorm Sandy more than 12 years ago.

But there's a disagreement. Amtrak wants to shut down one tunnel, around the clock, which could lead to delays and disruptions on the Long Island Rail Road.

"It's going to be a nightmare, no matter how you slice it," said LIRR rider Bob Subino.

Riders are already bracing for the headaches, and they're not happy.

"This will just further complicate and add to the misery factor," said LIRR rider Marc Supcoff.

There are four tunnels that carry LIRR trains out of Penn Station and beneath the East River to Queens and Long Island, and Amtrak trains to New Rochelle and on to New England. But two of the tunnels were so badly flooded during Superstorm Sandy that, years later, they are corroded and crumbling.

The tunnels are owned by Amtrak and, beginning next month, they will be shut down, stripped to the walls and rebuilt. That includes each tunnel, consecutively, for a total of three years, cutting capacity by 25%.

LIRR President Rob Free told the MTA board that even a minor incident could have a major impact.

"We're not comfortable as to what they're doing yet," Free said.

In a letter, Governor Kathy Hochul is urging Amtrak to find another way.

"Amtrak must re-examine whether a total shutdown of the ERT (East River Tunnels) is required," she said. "Or whether a 'repair- in-place' approach based on night and weekend work would be feasible."

Amtrak insists that there is no other option. New LIRR timetables released this week take the shutdown into account. What changes, if any, were not immediately clear.

"The impact is going to be more delays getting in and out of Penn Station to go to work," Supcoff said. " You know, I commute to work three to four times a week and during rush hour, it's already very difficult."

