Amtrak, Metro-North dealing with major service disruptions due to downed power lines

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak and Metro-North are dealing with major service disruptions that could impact the Friday morning commute.

Amtrak service between New York Penn Station and New Haven is currently suspended.

Meanwhile, Metro-North train service from the Westport area to Bridgeport is also suspended.

The service issues are the result of downed power lines.

Customers are being told to expect lengthy delays along the Northeast Corridor as crews work through the night to restore service.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

