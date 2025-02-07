Roughly 350 passengers had to be evacuated from the train after it caught fire

Amtrak service impacted after SEPTA train traveling from Philly goes up in flames

PENNSYLVANIA (WABC) -- Amtrak service along the northeast corridor has been impacted after a SEPTA train traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington went up in flames Thursday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The six-car train was carrying roughly 350 people when it caught fire. An image shared with our sister station, Action News in Philadelphia, showed smoke billowing out of the windows.

IMAGE: A SEPTA train en route to Wilmington, Del., went up in flames in Delaware County on Feb. 6, 2025.

The train was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Service to Wilmington has been halted at this time.

Amtrak says service between Philadelphia and Wilmington has resumed after experiencing delays due to the fire, but residual delays may occur due to rail congestion.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

