Brooklyn dog trainer apparently caught on camera abusing animals

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Some residents in a neighborhood in Brooklyn are demanding action against a local dog trainer.

They claim they've witnessed trainer Corey Harden abuse the animals on several occasions and have even recorded some of the incidents.

Video shared with Eyewitness News allegedly shows Harden whipping a leash at one of the dogs. On another occasion, he appears to kick a dog.

The videos were recorded in the courtyard of Harden's apartment building in Flatbush where the dogs are apparently kept sometimes.

"Sometimes I hear squealing and sometimes he might whip them and say, 'Oh, you want to fight me? You want to fight me?,' a neighbor, who declined to show his face, said.

The neighbor also says the smell of dog feces creeps into his apartment making for an unbearable living situation.

"Summertime, wintertime, I just have to keep the windows locked because it's a heavy stench," he said.

In a review on the website Yelp, one user wrote "after hitting my 7-month-old puppy, he (the trainer) was acting like it wasn't a big deal at all. We had to rush him to a hospital, since he injured his eye very badly. Corey promised that he will take care of all the hospital costs... haven't heard from him since."

Harden runs a website where he advertises dog walking, dog boarding, and his love for animals.

According to city records, 31 complaints have been filed over the past five years, 17 of them for alleged animal torture.

He spoke with Eyewitness News, but also declined to show his face.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, I love these animals," Harden said. "I don't even know what the definition of torture would be to an animal."

Harden denied all of the allegations lodged against him.

He introduced Eyewitness News to one of his clients who spoke very highly of him.

The NYPD said they responded to all 31 of the complaints against Harden and in some cases they found the conditions reported were gone.

In other cases actions were taken to correct the conditions reported and in other cases not finding any evidence of the violation.

The Heatlh Department is investigating Harden for allegedly operating a boarding service in his apartment without the proper license.

