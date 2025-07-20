'This is a crisis': Crowded ACC NYC pet rescue suspends shelter intake for first time ever

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- For the first time in their 30-year history, the Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) has suspended animal shelter pet intake due to "critical capacity issues," stating that they "are completely out of space."

ACC said online that they remain open for adoptions and emergency care, but they can no longer accept any animal drop-offs outside of those that require emergency medical care or that pose a public safety risk, and those being dropped off by government agencies.

"This is not a decision we take lightly, but we cannot take any more owner surrenders. With over 1,000 pets in our care we are at a breaking point," ACC posted to social media. "We're crying for help."

Currently, over 800 pets are available for adoption on ACC's website.

The large animal welfare 501(c)(3) nonprofit says they aid over 15,000 animals yearly through their shelters and programs, providing medical care, adoption and foster services, and community resources to the greater New York City community.

"New Yorkers we need your help ... if you've ever considered helping, now is the time," the organization pleaded.

Their message to pet owners considering surrender: "We understand that giving up a pet is never an easy choice. But it's important to know that when shelters are full, even the most loving animals can be at risk. Please explore every option first: Ask family/friends for help ... try to rehome ... try to figure out a way to keep your pet. We have resources that can help."