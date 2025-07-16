Heroes from Hope for Paws rescue animals at shelter in Plainfield, New Jersey amid flooding

An animal shelter in Plainfield, New Jersey was destroyed by flooding.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- When the rain rushed in, so too did a group of heroes to rescue animals from a shelter in Plainfield, New Jersey, hit hard by dangerous flooding on Monday night.

Hope for Paws, a non-profit animal rescue group, says its director, a board member and a volunteer rushed to The Humane Society after receiving alerts that it was filling with water.

When they arrived, some of the animals were sitting in cages with water up to their chests.

They were still able to successfully move every animal to safer ground.

The shelter lost everything, and put out a plea on social media for donations.

Shelter runners told Eyewitness News the turnout was almost too generous.

The shelter says people can also help out by taking one of the pups home as their own.

