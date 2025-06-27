Animator honored for decades of Disney magic

John Emerson had a 50-year career as an artist - 45 of those years were with The Walt Disney Company.

David Bossert is a longtime friend and former co-worker.

"He was an amazing background painter but also a master of air brush. He did things like Flit's wings in 'Pocahontas,' and some of the very special effects in the firebird sequence on Fantasia 2000," Bossert said. "He was a specialized artist in a very specialized field who did some incredible work that most people wouldn't necessarily see because it's not a character. But you feel it because of what he was able to do."

Emerson is now 91 years old. He worked his magic decades before the digital age.

Filmmaker Ted Thomas, whose father was the legendary Disney animator Frank Thomas, says Emerson was Disney Animations' utility man. Emerson's tool was his airbrush.

"The air brush was like a real tiny precise spray paint device," said Thomas. "It used to be used to touch up photographs, but in animation it was used for all kinds of special effects and John was the master at it."

The reason for this celebration of John Emerson's work comes on the 30th anniversary of "Pocahontas." His other credits include Disney classics "Mary Poppins," "Bedknobs and Broomsticks," "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Being recognized for his 50 years of animation, as he put it, blows him away.

"I don't think you can imagine the overwhelming honor it feels to have so much love coming my way. It just feels so warm and wonderful," he aid.

Of all of his memories at The Walt Disney Company, one stands out to him: When Walt Disney himself told him he liked his bright shirts that he wore to work.

"It was so exciting to stand next to Walt Disney and have him say something to you... that was a wonderful memory."

And his work on some Disney classics have given us some wonderful memories, too.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.