Anthony Johnson emcees SCARC Foundation Honors Leadership Awards Gala in New Jersey

ANDOVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson emceed the SCARC Foundation Honors Leadership Awards Gala last week.

The April 2 award ceremony honored Sussex County community leaders who exemplify the mission of the SCARC Foundation.

The non-profit corporation, founded in 1985, supports the efforts of SCARC, Inc. and SCARC Guardianship Services, Inc..in providing services and support to individuals with developmental disabilities in Sussex County.

The honorees of the evening included: Rita Oroho from the Sussex County Food Pantry, Anthony Berardi from Building Company, and Harold MacMurren received the the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The proceeds from this event are used to support services provided by SCARC Inc. and SCARC Guardianship Services.

