Anthony Volpe's high school coach praises Yankee shortstop after World Series grand slam

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Every kid growing up in the Tri-State area dreams of one day hitting a grand slam in the World Series to give the Yankees a win, but despite the overwhelming odds, with one swing of the bat, Anthony Volpe, the pride of Morristown, New Jersey, did just that Tuesday night!

The 23-year-old shortstop became just the ninth Yankee to ever hit a grand slam in the World Series.

"That's Derek Jeter 2.0," said Yankee fan Tyler DeRosa.

Fans have been waiting for someone to fill the shoes of Yankees great Derek Jeter, and after Game 4's go-ahead grand slam, they may have it in Anthony Volpe.

"I was ecstatic for him," said fan Bryant Washburn. "We're like the same age, so he was like living my dream right now, doing that for the team and the city."

He's also doing it for Morristown, New Jersey where Volpe manned shortstop at Delbarton School.

"He's one of the hardest working kids I ever coached, and he deserves a night like that and hopefully he can carry into Game 5 tonight," said Delbarton School Head Baseball Coach Bruce Shatel.

Shatel coached Volpe during his high school career, and he says seeing Volpe shine under the bright lights of the Bronx is no surprise.

"He was at his best when the lights were on. When the game mattered the most is when he was at his best," he said.

Some 40 miles away from Yankee Stadium, the New Jersey private school has become a power house on the diamond, winning multiple state titles and producing major league talent like Volpe and Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.

But now his jersey hangs next to the likes of Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

Sal from Ballpark Sports Shop is having trouble restocking Volpe jerseys after Tuesday night's heroics.

"As soon as I saw the home run, I told them get it ready, take them out," Sal said. "So, we took everything out that we have. That's everything we have left."

From watching Jeter and the Yankees celebrate championship #27 in 2009 along the Canyon of Heroes, to now standing with The Captain as the Yankees inch closer to number #28, Shatel believes Game 4 is proof, the pinstripes are never too heavy for the second-year shortstop.

"I think its safe to say everyone at Delbarton and Morristown -- everyone is rooting for Anthony and let's take this back to Los Angeles," Shatel said.

Game 5 starts at 8:08 p.m. Regardless of how it turns out, it will be the final time, Volpe and the Yankees play in front of their fans in the Bronx.

They will be looking for another big performance from the hometown kid to get them to Game 6.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.