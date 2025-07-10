Nassau County officials tightening restrictions against animal abusers with new law

MINEOLA, Long Isand (WABC) -- A new law in Nassau County is tightening restrictions against animal abusers, extending the amount of time an offender will remain on SPCA's registry, and creating stricter punishments for people who harm animals.

Back in May, a horrific house fire took place in Plainview. Eyewitness News obtained cell phone video which showed the alleged arsonist, who stayed on the scene, and even talked about the fire.

This was after authorities say he burned his own cat alive, and killed two dogs belonging to a tenant, Ariana Belfort, who lost everything.

Under current law, the alleged arsonist, Jahan Kia, only faced one animal cruelty count, and no time behind bars. Now, a new bill, set to be introduced in the New York State Legislature, would create a felony, aggravated animal cruelty, to change that.

"That would have a penalty of 25 years for people that kill an animal in commission of another felony," said John Di Leonardo of Humane Long Island.

"If this happened to me, I would want to make sure this person went away for a long time," said New York State Assemblymember Jake Blumencranz.

Meanwhile on Thursday in Mineola, County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed a new bill into law for Nassau residents, doubling the time offenders will spend on the animal abuser registry.

"A bill that will make sure that people who abuse animals will not get to have animals," Blakeman said.

The new law targets abusers who tend to be compulsive about it, whether it's dog fighting or hoarding cases involving animals.

Now in Nassau County, the misdemeanor charge is widened to include more.

"If you obviously harm an animal by beating it, lighting it on fire, or put it in a too hot or cold car," said Nassau County legislator John Feretti.

The premise is tied to research showing that those who abuse animals are more likely to harm vulnerable humans.

"So, this is how people like Jeffrey Dahmer started before they started killing people, so it is incredibly important that we document and punish people... severely," Di Leonardo said.

