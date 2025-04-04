7 On Your Side shares upcoming Tax Day, Easter, Earth Day deals

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers, but this month, April is raining down deals.

April is full of holiday discounts from Tax Day to Earth Day and Easter.

7 On Your Side is sharing what you should and shouldn't buy this month.

On tax day, April 15, you can get rewarded with free food.

Krispy Kreme is expected to offer it's tax break deal, buy a dozen, get a dozen for just the price of your state sales tax.

Hooters, California Pizza Kitchen and others are giving special discounts on April 15th.

Hopping into Easter weekend and April 22nd, also known as Earth Day, there are plenty of deals.

Lowe's is expected to bring back its spring festival, which includes major spring savings on lawn and garden items all month long.

Plenty of free seeds will be handed out by libraries and local nurseries.

With all of the spring cleaning, April is a great month for second-hand clothes too.

At their vintage boutique, Funny Pretty Nice in Soho can help you find curated fashion far below retail.

"A lot of fast fashion houses producing a large quantity of well made is not really making you wear them once and they got tossed to the side not alot of people utilize. Donation bins like clothing drives," said Stella Spotts, Funny Pretty Nice.

Now is a good time to get winter items on sale.

Swimsuits and summer apparel will be top dollar, so wait on those items until the season is over.

Some other items you should wait to buy include major appliances, mattresses, and furniture.

Those will be cheaper next month during the Memorial Day sales.

