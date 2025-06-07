Arrests made after anti-ICE protests erupt in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD says at least 17 people were taken into custody and issued summonses while staging a protest at Federal Plaza on Saturday.

Dozens of protesters were out for hours, voicing their concerns about ICE detainments. Some say they will not stand by as their neighbors are scooped up as part of the Trump Administration's aggressive immigration enforcement.

Some protesters say they were out there in part due to the presence of what appeared to be Federal immigration authorities near Federal Plaza on Saturday, although there is no confirmation on exactly what agency the law enforcement officers were part of at this point.

The protest was also developing after Friday's arrest inside a Manhattan Federal courthouse. A man was taken down by ICE agents after his immigration proceedings were dismissed.

The Department of Homeland Security says Joaquin Rosario Espinal was in the United States illegally from the Dominican Republic. DHS says he resisted arrest and claims he punched an officer.

Also on Saturday, protesters and federal agents clashed on streets in Paramount in Southern California after a raid was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal agents have reportedly been rounding up migrants around courthouses in Lower Manhattan all week -- prompting activists to fight back.

A statement from Homeland Security reads in part,

"Our officers are doing their jobs by removing public safety threats and enforcing our nation's immigration laws. Assaulting, resisting, impeding, or harassing ICE officers is against the law. Unfortunately, our ICE officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults while carrying out arrests. The violence against ICE must end."

The NYPD continues to have a presence as they monitor the protest.

