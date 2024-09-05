Man accused of randomly stabbing woman in Asbury Park on Labor Day

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is facing multiple charges after police say he randomly stabbed a woman in Asbury Park on Labor Day.

The attack happened on Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Asbury Avenue.

Police arrived to the scene and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds while several bystanders tried to help her.

Travis Cavanaugh, 39, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities believe Cavanaugh approached Andrea Laign from behind and started to stab her until a good Samaritan intervened.

Laign was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Laign is a well-known photographer in the area who showcases the attractions of Asbury Park.

She was walking alongside her friend, Rosanne Ferrara, after the two ate lunch at a restaurant on the boardwalk. They were just a few steps from home when Laign was stabbed at least five times.

"I tried to go after the man as he was stabbing my dear friend and I pulled him from the back and I pulled him from his belt," Ferrara said. "He did turn around, I said 'get off of her.'"

That is when Ferrara said a neighbor came out and heroically put the attack to an end.

Ferrara said the suspect never tried to escape and got down on his knees with his hands behind his head but would not let go of the knife.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her recover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

