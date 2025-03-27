Asheville Rising: How to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Six months after Hurricane Helene left widespread destruction across the Southeast, "Good Morning America" returned to one of the hardest-hit communities, Asheville, North Carolina.

Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee and Sam Champion reported live from Asheville on Thursday, focusing on how the community is rebuilding and where the greatest needs remain for additional support.

Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Sept. 26 as a massive Category 4 hurricane. In the Asheville area, the storm caused historic flooding that devastated roads, bridges and structures.

Helene also caused extensive damage to Ashevilles water treatment infrastructure, according to the National Hurricane Center. Clean water was not restored to the city until Nov. 18, 53 days after Helene hit.

While in Asheville, "GMA" announced $3 million in donations to the community from corporate sponsors including Lowe's, Food Lion, Samsung, BetterHelp, Bojangles, Red Ventures, Armstrong Flooring, 84 Lumber, Family Dollar, Honeywell, Starbucks and Hanes.

In addition, "GMA" put a spotlight on local organizations that are stepping up to help those in need and how individual people across the country can also contribute.

For example, one featured organization, Love Asheville From Afar, is helping support local businesses by curating their online stores so people can "shop local" from afar.

How to help after Hurricane Helene

These organizations are directly serving communities in and around Asheville that were impacted by Hurricane Helene:

Below, read about each organization and find links for more information.

BeLoved Asheville is a local community-based nonprofit organization focused on "providing assistance to the underprivileged and underserved people of Asheville," according to its website. The organization provides food, housing, and medical and mental health care, as well involvement with the arts and support groups.

Click here to learn more.

The River Arts District Foundation provides support for the River Arts District, an artistic hub comprising more than 250 artists and 26 buildings in Asheville. Located along the French Broad River, the area experienced historic flooding during Helene. In addition to helping the arts district rebuild, the River Arts District Foundation provides scholarship opportunities and technical assistance programs for artists.

Click here to learn more.

Rebuilding Hollers is a community-based nonprofit organization "committed to restoring the homes, businesses, farms, and lives of their neighbors in Yancey and Mitchell Counties," after the devastation of Hurricane Helene, according to its website. The organization was founded by a local resident after Helene caused hundreds of landslides in the area and led to the destruction of thousands of local homes and buildings.

Click here to learn more.

Global Empowerment Mission is a nonprofit organization that has responded to over 370 disaster relief missions in 69 countries and all 50 states since its founding in 2010, according to its website. Following Hurricane Helene, GEM deployed to Asheville, where it has been providing food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning materials, tarps, pet supplies and more.

Click here to learn more.