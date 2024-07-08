NFL kicker hosts training camp in New Jersey to help local students sharpen skills

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An NFL kicker from New Jersey is giving back to his community that supported him by opening a camp for aspiring kickers and punters.

Younghoe Koo came from Korea where he played soccer and moved to Ridgewood when he was 12 years old.

His new hometown gave him inspiration to get on the gridiron.

"It's more than football for me here, because this is where I grew up, but also where I learned how to speak English -- the new language and the new culture and football and soccer and sports really helped me merge myself into that," Koo said.

Koo went to Ridgewood High, finished college in Georgia, and is now a veteran kicker for the Atlanta Falcons.

With training camp days away, Koo took time out to come back to New Jersey to work with high school and middle school athletes who are members of his kicking camp.

The young kickers got a chance to sharpen their skills with advice from a local hero who has made it to the top.

"Just followed his story and it's pretty cool just getting to meet one of the best of the best in the country," said high school junior Tyler Huseth.

Kicking is all about practice, timing and ability.

Koo enjoys watching his campers go through the drills and giving back to a place that gave him a chance to succeed.

"To come back and have fun with the guys and just competing and all that stuff -- it was really fun," Koo said.

All of the proceeds from the day's kicking camp will go to the Ridgewood High School football program.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.