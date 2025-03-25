Floyd Bennett Field's indoor sports complex in Brooklyn could be closing

Chanteé Lans has more on the Aviator Sports Center's impact and the fight to keep it open.

Chanteé Lans has more on the Aviator Sports Center's impact and the fight to keep it open.

Chanteé Lans has more on the Aviator Sports Center's impact and the fight to keep it open.

Chanteé Lans has more on the Aviator Sports Center's impact and the fight to keep it open.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The doors to Aviator Sports and Events Center at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn could soon close.

Aviator Sports announced on its Instagram and Facebook pages that its indoor space, which houses an ice skating rink and activities like gymnastics, could close its doors on April 14th after nearly 20 years when its current contract with the National Park Service expires.

"It's been like just somewhere for us to go," one dad said. "It's kind of like the icon of sports in New York City."

"I really like it and this is what I really love to do," hockey player Mason Kogan said.

The 11-year-old from Marine Park plays offense for the Aviators Hockey League. His mom, Olga, is also in disbelief.

"We panicked because we actually just had the tryouts for the next season. We actually signed up for a spring season already. And this was kind of like last minute news," OIga Pukhalska said.

Chris Werstein is the team's hockey coach.

"We really developed a lot of good players over the years, and then, like a lot of well-adjusted individuals as well, they could join the workforce," Werstein said. "Keeps everybody off the screens and getting into nonsense. It's just a great outlet for the youth here in Brooklyn."

New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis has constituents who use the community center and is stepping in to help.

Regardless of what happens inside the center, the outside, which houses a football field and golf course, will stay open.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.