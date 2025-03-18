'The Bachelor' Grant tells one woman that he loves her during 'Fantasy Suites' week

NEW YORK -- This week, it was time for Fantasy Suites on "The Bachelor." Grant and his final three women, Litia, Zoe, and Juliana, headed to the Dominican Republic. Grant said he was very excited to be there because he considers it his second home. His grandmother was from the Dominican Republic. "It's the perfect place to get engaged," Grant said.

Gina: I've only been to the Dominican Republic once. It's so beautiful! And yes, I'd say it's a great place to get engaged.

Grant played some basketball with Jesse Palmer and then they sat down for a talk about the upcoming week. Grant said he has very strong feelings for these remaining women. Juliana was up first for her big date.

Juliana's Fantasy Suite Date

Before Juliana headed out for her date, Daisy from Joey's season met up with her to give Juliana some advice. Before Juliana headed out for her date, Daisy from Joey's season met up with her to give Juliana some advice. She reveals to Daisy that she's struggling to let Grant in because of being cheated on during her past relationship.

Gina: I like that Daisy told her about her experience and how she had no regrets about opening up to Joey, even if she wasn't the one in the end. It was great advice.

Juliana and Grant drove 4-wheelers in the jungle. They went fast and got muddy as they zipped through puddles and swampy water. They eventually made their way to a little bench that was sitting inconspicuously along the pathway. They shared some champagne as Grant said he loved her positive outlook on life. Juliana voiced her concern about the fact that there are other women still involved. Grant told her that he was still open and he was falling in love with her. He wants her to feel safe and comfortable with him.

That evening, it was stormy outside but they were excited for their evening together. Juliana told Grant about her past relationship and how she spent 7 years being cheated on and trying to make someone love her the way she deserved. She said the experience really broke her. "I'm like a little broken and I'm still working to fix myself," she said. "I want it so bad." Poor Juliana! She still can't believe that someone like Grant could be good for her. She finds it hard to trust anyone and to trust her own feelings in a relationship. Grant cried and told Juliana how special she was. He said he doesn't expect her to be 100%, but he's willing to work on himself for her. He wants someone to share his heart with and he seems to think that it could be Juliana. Grant said, "Somebody messed up letting you down like that," Grant said. "I see treasure." Aw!!!

Gina: Insert the crying emoji here. I'm glad Juliana opened up about her fears and I'm SO glad Grant gave her the encouragement that they can work together.

He told her that he would take her messy over the glitz and the glamour every day. He said he'll always remember her trying to fix her hair after the 4-wheeling because she doesn't even realize how beautiful she is. Grant then took out a photo of the two of them standing with the pizza boxes and flowers when they went to meet her family. She loved it. "You are amazing," Grant said. "Your heart is what I see." "I am falling in love with you," Grant added again.

Juliana did accept the fantasy suite and called it a "no-brainer." They had a beautiful room with views of the outside. But they kissed and popped champagne as they prepared to spend the night together. He seems to love everything about her and their relationship together. "It's all there," Grant said. The next morning, Juliana called it a 12/10 experience and told Grant she wanted to keep him. He said the same. They shared breakfast outside and Juliana said that she had a great time and got a lot of questions answered. Grant felt that Juliana really opened up to him.

Gina: I'd like to point out something we rarely see: someone actually eating!! Yep, Grant got a few bites of breakfast in as they were chatting about the night. Also, I loved their "Bye, boyfriend!" "Bye, girlfriend!" moment.

Zoe's Fantasy Suite Date

Rachel from Joey's season was there to give Zoe a pep talk before her fantasy suite date. Zoe recapped her hometown date and described how much fun they had. Zoe told Rachel that she never had a one-on-one and Rachel said she could relate because she didn't have that much time with Joey on their season. Zoe said she just didn't want to get hurt and she's still trying to figure everything out, and if they are a good match.

Gina: Did my eyes deceive me or did Rachel kinda put her head in her hands when Zoe said they did a bridal photo shoot in her hometown and said she needed to take a sip of champagne?! I think Rachel knew how difficult this date was going to be for Zoe. Also, the spot where they had their conversation was absolute perfection.. so beautiful!

For their date, they did some silent yoga. They had to figure out if they could connect and not say anything. I'm not sure that's what Zoe wanted since she wants to learn more about Grant. She also said she feels awkward doing yoga. They contorted their bodies in all kinds of angles and Grant was really worried about farting! Grant and Zoe kept whispering and were definitely not quiet as they knocked things over and got into awkward positions. Zoe said that there was a lot of connectedness, but she's worried that they are running out of time.

Gina: First, Grant looked so pensive as he was waiting for Zoe to begin their date. I think he knew it was going to be a tough day, but I do feel like he wanted to give their connection a try! Also, I'm glad we viewers were not the only ones seeing how awkward having silent yoga as a date truly is for a person who needs to get answers! They saw it too, but they definitely made the best of it.

Zoe and Grant talked about sitting "pretzel style" and how he hates it, but then segued into his decision-making process for bringing her there and how he wants to learn about her. Grant said he saw wife material with her on her hometown date. He loves the way she is with her friends and family. Zoe said that she would want to get to know his family because she'd be marrying them as well. She called him "hard to crack." Then he rattled off all of his favorite things, and then Zoe asked him what her favorite color was. He got it wrong, but for the record, it's teal. She does think he has a lot of wonderful qualities though. Grant described his home life for her and the difficulties he had as he was growing up and what he wanted for the future. Zoe talked about building an empire with their family.

Grant offered Zoe the fantasy suite and Zoe said yes! They had a beautiful room with a pool and Grant told Zoe he could see a future with her. In his interview, Grant said he could see an engagement with her. The next day, they took a stroll on the beach to have a picnic breakfast. They kissed and said they had a great time getting to know and understand each other.

Gina: I can't even imagine how Zoe's going to feel watching this episode back. Not for anything she did - she really gave it everything she could. But the lack of next-level connection was so obvious. I think they'll be great as besties. Side note - the sunsets are insane in the Dominican Republic.

Litia's Fantasy Suite Date

Kaity from Zach's season and his current fiancé met up with Litia ahead of her fantasy suite date. Litia said that now that she's there and her feelings are so strong she's having some reservations. Kaity said that Zach had said that he wouldn't have sex with anyone in the fantasy suites but then had to reveal to Kaity that he had been intimate with someone. She said that she would have rather not have known. Litia said she doesn't want to hear about the other women at all on her date.

Gina: Kaity was the exact right choice to meet with Litia and gave her great advice, considering all of her concerns.

Grant said he wanted to see Litia's adventurous side on their date. Litia was nervous, but she did the ziplining. Then, her stomach started to act up. She said she was feeling nauseous. Eek. After that, they went by an amazing little lagoon where they swam. There was champagne sitting there, I wonder if it's non-alcoholic for her. While they chatted, Litia revealed that she'd be open to moving for Grant. Grant said that whatever they did, he would want to be where she could be happy.

Gina: Litia, my gal, I feel ya on this. I wouldn't want to zipline either, especially given the nerves she must have been feeling! That lagoon setting was stunning, though!

Litia said that being there has been hard since she knows the other women have very strong feelings for him. She said that, but if it weren't for the process they never would have met. They kissed in the water, but there was definitely a little bit of a serious vibe heading into the evening.

During their dinner, Litia said that she wanted to meet his family and end up engaged. Grant asked Litia what her timeline is for getting married and having kids and Litia said two years. She said it gets harder as she gets older, but she wants to make sure she has a solid foundation in their marriage and she wants it to be a decision they make together. Grant said that if something were to fall apart in the timeline he wants to make sure they can handle that. Grant said her timeline is faster than his, but that he's willing to compromise for the person he loves.

Grant said that he's worried about losing Litia and having something come in between them. His exploring other connections gives her some anxiety about the unknown. She said she didn't want to know or hear about what happened with the other women. She just wants to focus on what they have and their relationship. With that, Grant gave her the fantasy suite card. Litia said that sex was not on the table for her. Grant told her that he loved her. "I love you," Litia said back to Grant. WOW. Litia said that she would love to go to the room to spend time together without sex.

Gina: Grant is a respectful king, so I didn't think he'd have any issue with the "no sex" part of the night. I'm with you, Jen - kinda shocked that he came out and said "I love you."

The next day, Grant fed Litia breakfast in bed, fully clothed. Grant worried a bit that he told Litia that he loves her and that he has feelings for other women. He never felt feelings of love for two women at the same time. He said that he could on one hand just end things now and pick Litia or explore his feelings for the other woman as well. If you remember Joey's advice, he told Grant to take things one step at a time. It could help to let his family meet his top two women.

Gina: I guess Grant shocked himself by saying he loved her too. I'm so interested to see how it all goes from here.

Rose Ceremony

Grant spoke with Jesse about how the week went. He said there were a lot of ups and downs. But, ultimately, he said he is going to follow his heart.

1) Litia

2) Juliana

That meant Zoe was eliminated. You had to feel for her as she just stood there looking at the other two happy women. Zoe was very sweet and congratulated them and then went over to Grant. He walked her out. He told her that it was very hard and he apologized. Zoe said it was hard to see something come to an end. She thinks he's a kind, empathetic man, and added that she was excited for him to find his perfect woman. Aw! She was so gracious. Grant said they just weren't in a place to get married. Once inside the limo, the tears flowed. She said that she knows she'll find the right man for her someday and she's ready to be an amazing partner for the right person.

Gina: I'm trying to go through the Rolodex in my head of Bachelor guys she could meet in Paradise. I know there'll be a good one for her!!

At the end of the show, we see Grant meet up with his parents. He said it has been 7 to 8 years since his parents have been around each other, and he said this experience is also bringing his family together. Grant shared how tough this decision is for him.

Finale Next Week

Grant has to decide between Litia and Juliana. He picks a ring, but then he has to pick a woman. His family tries to guide him to make the right decision. They ask the women some tough questions! And, we have to find out what his mom wants him to walk away from. Grant says that it's an impossible decision.

Gina: It's gonna be a wild finale! Can't wait to watch it all unfold.

Follow us now and never miss an episode!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart