Bank of America is down: Customers report widespread outage

Bank of America customers report having trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday.

Reports about a problem at Bank of America spiked around 12:45 pm ET on Downdetector, which collects data on outages.

Many customers complained they could not see their account balances. Some who could access their accounts were startled to see zero balances.

A Bank of America branch stands in Manhattan on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Bank of America customers report having trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource

Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Multiple CNN employees with Bank of America accounts could not log into their accounts online. A message displayed for one Bank of America customer said the current balance amount for one or multiple accounts "may be temporarily unavailable."

"Five accounts show zero balance, over 20K," one Bank of America customer on Downdetector wrote.

Another said he can't log in but his wife can and her accounts display no balance.

"Shows my debt just fine tho," another user said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

