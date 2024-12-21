Baseball Hall of Famer, 'Man of Steal' Rickey Henderson dies at 65, multiple sources confirm

Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson has died, multiple sources confirm.

Nicknamed the 'Man of Steal,' Henderson holds the Major League record for career stolen bases and runs scored.

Henderson spent five years of his 25-year career with the New York Yankees. Later on, he was a free agent with the New York Mets.

He started his prolific career with the Oakland Athletics in 1979.

The A's eventually traded him to the Yankees, and then five years later, the Yankees traded him back to Oakland.

Many consider Henderson the greatest leadoff hitter of all time.

There is no word yet on a cause of death.

Henderson would have been 66 on Christmas Day.

