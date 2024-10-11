Bassoon worth over $40,000 stolen from music teacher's car in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A heartbroken musician is asking for help finding her stolen bassoon worth more than $40,000.

For Sara Schoenbeck, her beloved and beautiful wind instrument carried a value far beyond its price: it was the soul of her music.

Now, it's tragically gone.

"It really was my partner, you know, it was my coworker, my partner and my family member," she said.

Schoenbeck, a professional musician and teacher, was dropping off donated instruments at the Brooklyn Conservancy of Music in Park Slope when she left her car by a hydrant for only a few minutes. She came back to find the bassoon missing.

Surveillance video shows a man in a white hat walking across the street carrying the instrument in its case.

Schoenbeck did file a police report and the NYPD says it's investigating this as a grand larceny and no arrests have been made.

Schoenbeck says an arrest isn't really the outcome she's hoping for.

"I'm not necessarily really angry at this person. I'm actually just trying to work through my own loss from this. Just drop it off and leave and everybody will know what it is and really celebrate with me," Schonebeck said.

