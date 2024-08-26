'Baywatch' lifeguards take a nostalgic dive, explore pop-culture phenomenon in new docuseries

Joelle Garguilo reports on the Baywatch cast, back for the docuseries, 'After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun' with cast interviews, nostalgia, behind-the-scenes footage and more.

NEW YORK -- It's been 23 years since "Baywatch" defined a generation with the iconic red swimsuits, sun-kissed lifeguards, and slow-motion beach runs.

The people in front of and behind the cultural phenomenon are heading back to the beach -- this time through a nostalgic dive in a four-part docuseries from ABC News Studios.

"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" features dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, exploring the show that became the pop culture ambassador for the American dream.

Traci Bingham, who starred in seasons 7 and 8 of the show, reflected on reuniting with some familiar faces and series director Matthew Felker.

"This process has been just absolutely amazing and it's so exciting that we get to be reunited with all of our fellow castmates and work with Matt," Bingham said. "He's just an amazing producer, director, therapist. He's just incredible."

Jeremy Jackson, who portrayed Hobie Buchannon, had similar thoughts.

"We all stay in pretty close contact," Jackson said. "So it was like cool because he had this heartfelt desire to tell the story that hasn't been heard. It's like, no, I want people to know how you impacted my life."

One of the most iconic trademarks of the '90s show was the slow-motion run that highlighted the sex appeal of the stars. Surprisingly, the origin of this pop culture staple comes from the show not being long enough and needing slow-motion to fill the runtime.

"One of the producers used to film the Olympic runners and he saw like the muscles and everything in slow motion," Felker confirmed. "So they're like, hmm, we're a little short on story. Let's just have Carmen run in slow motion and look hot. Let's have Tracy run down the beach."

"There's a real technique to running in slow motion," said David Chokachi, who portrayed Cody Madison. "I'll lay it out for you because if they're like, 'all right we need you to sprint down the beach,' and you go all out and then you look at it in slow motion and they'll play it back and they'll be like, 'oh my God, dude, you do not want to do that.' So you gotta perfect this in between full effort, but without going full speed because you gotta look effortless because you know it's gonna be put in slow-mo."

"After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" begins streaming on Wednesday, August 28, on Hulu, which is owned by the same parent company as this station.