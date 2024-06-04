3 Andean bear cubs make debut at Queens Zoo

QUEENS (WABC) -- Three Andean bears are making their debut at the Queens Zoo.

The cubs, two males and one female, were born six months ago, but are now old enough to venture out of their birthing dens to meet zoo visitors.

Climate change and population growth are reducing the bears' natural habitat in South America.

It's estimated that there are fewer than 18,000 bears now surviving in the wild.

The Queens Zoo breeds them as part of a program to diversify the bears' gene pool. Their program has resulted in eight cub births since 1995.

When the bears reach adulthood, they will be given to other zoos in the U.S.

Just 33 Andean bears are at zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

