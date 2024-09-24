Police officer completes food order after arresting delivery driver, video shows

A police officer in Texas went above and beyond the call of duty when he completed a food order after arresting a delivery driver.

The Beaumont Police Department's Officer Taylor Bridges arrested the food delivery driver during a traffic stop because of several arrest warrants.

A Beaumont Police Department spokesman said Bridges was not obliged to finish the food delivery, but felt it was the right thing to do.

"I'm taking him to jail but I wanted to go ahead and deliver your food," the officer said in the video.

Ring camera video from Karen Funchess shows the moment Bridges completed her delivery, much to her delight on September 15.

"I had to think for a minute, I don't have any kids at home so they didn't do anything," Funchess said.