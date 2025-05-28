Belmont Park to host Breeders' Cup in 2027 after $455M renovation

NEW YORK -- The Breeders' Cup world championships are returning to New York in 2027 at the rebuilt Belmont Park, following a massive renovation project to revitalize one of the most important horse racing tracks in the country.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, along with officials from the Breeders' Cup and the New York Racing Association, announced Wednesday that the track on the edge of Queens and Nassau County on Long Island will stage the event in the fall two years from now.

Keeneland in Lexington was revealed as the 2026 host.

Belmont Park was last home to the Breeders' Cup in 2005, the fourth time in two decades after also being there in 1990, '95 and 2001. A goal of the $455 million teardown and reconstruction was to attract the major event and eventually get back into the rotation that has involved a Kentucky or a California track every year since 2008.

Del Mar outside San Diego has the Breeders' Cup later this year as a back-to-back host and for the fourth time since 2017. Santa Anita outside Los Angeles, Keeneland and Churchill Downs in Louisville - home of the Kentucky Derby - have become the regular sites for the two-day festival featuring the best thoroughbreds in the world and tens of millions of dollars' worth of races.

The Belmont Stakes also is set to return to its old home in either 2026 or '27, after a multiyear stint at historic Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York during renovations.

FILE - This artist's rendering provided by New York Racing Association shows the proposed $455 million renovation project at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. New York Racing Association via AP, File

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.