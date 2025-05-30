Bernard Kerik, former NYPD commissioner who served during 9/11, dies at 69

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik died on Thursday at the age of 69, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a post on social media, Patel said Kerik passed away on Thursday after a private battle with an illness.

"Today, we mourn the loss of Bernard B. Kerik, a warrior, a patriot, and one of the most courageous public servants this country has ever known," Patel said.

Kerik was former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's commissioner from 2000 to 2001, and was commissioner during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"With over forty years of service in law enforcement and national security, he dedicated his life to protecting the American people," Patel said in the social media post. "As the 40th Police Commissioner of New York City, Bernie led with strength and resolve in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, guiding the NYPD through one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history."

Giuliani posted a message to his X account, which said, "Remembering my friend a confidant, Bernard Kerik."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

