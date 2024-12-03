Best video games to play this Christmas

When the temperature drops outside, all you may want to do is lay in bed with a cup of hot cocoa and your favorite video game. While there are a ton of cozy games to play out there, no matter your console of choosing, there are only a few worth your buck. Here are the most popular video games worth snuggling up with during the cold months - for all types of gamers.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

$39.99 Shop Now

Lovers of the 'Sims' franchise will appreciate this nostalgic game which lets you explore and discover two different worlds while solving puzzles and meeting quirky characters along the way. Just like a normal 'Sims' game, you can also learn to customize your builds and mold them exactly the way you like them. There are tracks to fulfill and townies to help - but no part of this game will leave you confused or scratching your head. Whether you're a kid or an adult, 'MySims Cozy Bundle' is a great game worth playing. The only downside? This version is for the Nintendo Switch only.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

$39.99 Shop Now

'Disney Dreamlight Valley' follows a mystery storyline where you help the valley recover and discover what's causing all your favorite Disney characters to vanish. As each part of the story unfolds you also meet and 'rescue' new Disney characters, allowing you to build a friendship with them by completing quests. Like most cozy games, you can also take your time with this one, learning new recipes, and decorating the town along the way. It's available on Xbox, Playstation and Switch consoles, so you can easily play it on the device of your choosing.

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

$59.99 Shop Now

Another Nintendo Switch exclusive, this game may have been all the rage during its release in 2020, but it's still worth it if you haven't had a chance to play it already. You have the chance to escape your mundane life and create an island of your own. You can fill it with adorable villagers, build houses, complete quests, hunt for fossils, and even spend some time fishing out on the beach. My favorite part is the themed adventures during big holidays like Halloween and Christmas. There's an endless amount of things to do - even after the main storyline ends.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Amazon Unpacking $57.47 Shop Now

If you need a game to help you unwind, this is it. Unpack your character's boxes and help them sort their various items into different environments. It is a short but sweet game, only lasting a few hours long. It's truly distracting and meditative, there are no scores or timers to keep in touch with - it really is true to its title, unpacking. You can play it on the PlayStation, Xbox and even the Switch.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox

Dungeons and Dragons fans will love Baldur's Gate 3 which essentially brings the board game to the big screen. Choose your character and level up and learn new attributes as you go along. The visuals are fantastic and the story is so gripping that you'll be stuck in front of your TV for hours. It is an open-world adventure with many side quests along the way, making sure this game can take you upwards of 50 hours easily. You can play local multiplayer with this game, which makes it fun to partner up with your best friend or significant other during goblin battles. My only advice? Save often as you never know when your character might be 'downed.'

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

$39.90 Shop Now

This is a classic game and honestly, there's no limiting your imagination with the 'Sims 4'. You can create characters and build families and relationships from scratch. You can even choose to live in the suburbs or the city - it's all up to you. The best part is the multiple expansion packs available which makes it easier to pack even more realistic experiences into your game - like the Island Living expansion pack where you can become a mermaid and discover the secrets of the deep sea. The games offer endless hours of gameplay and if you're really feeling cozy, you can spend a few hours building your dream home down to the color of the tiles and the knob on your door.

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

