Celebrate your besties this Galentine's Day with our picks for gifts they'll love

Galentine's Day is all about celebrating friends, and what better way to appreciate your besties than with a little special something? Whether you're looking to buy for a sports lover or a beauty enthusiast, shop picks for gifts your pals will love this Galentine's Day.

Best Galentine's Day gifts

33% off Glossier Glossier Limited Edition Balm Dotcom Duo $18.00

$27.00 Shop Now

Gift your bestie a duo-pack of the viral Glossier Balm Dotcom lip balm. This pack comes in a super cute pink display and includes the flavors biscotti and espresso. Many purchasers mention it's great for chapped lips while still providing some color. Get these on sale now for under $20.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Chocolate Box 7 oz Scented Candle $28.00 Shop Now

This candle by Urban Outfitters is on theme for Galentine's Day thanks to the heart shape, ceramic chocolates and fun colors. According to the brand, the scents included are citrus, vanilla, cashmere and musk, so you'll be able to gift them a sweet-smelling, adorable trinket.

Warmies Heart Warmies $29.99 Shop Now

This cute, heart-shaped plushie offers more than meets the eye. It's weighted, microwaveable and scented with real lavender. According to the brand, they'll have hours of soothing warmth and comfort, thanks to these features.

9% off Amazon KODAK Printomatic Full-Color Instant Print Digital Camera $54.25

$59.99 Shop Now

Have a friend who loves to photograph special moments? Gift them this instant print camera so they can capture and keep physical copies of any photo. Plus, the point-and-shoot design of the camera is easy to use, so they won't need to have experience with professional cameras. The over 15,000 five-star ratings praise the ease of use and fun, vintage feel. Get it on sale now for under $55.

45% off Amazon grace & stella Under Eye Mask $15.95

$29.00 Shop Now

These eye masks are a bestselling product on Amazon with over 18,000 five-star reviews. These eye masks are a fun addition to any skincare routine. Plus, the brand states that they help to reduce puffiness, bags, swelling and fine lines. They are currently on sale for 45% off, so be sure to treat your bestie and snag this great deal.

Pandora Jewelry Pandora Pink Chakra Heart Ring $55.00 Shop Now

Looking to gift them something a little more elegant and heartfelt? This heart-shaped ring is super cute and perfect to gift to a longtime bestie to celebrate on Galentine's Day. The ring is made of sterling silver, and you can get it in pink or black, depending on what they prefer.

30% off Sur La Table Sur La Table Valentine's Day Oven Mitt $11.16

$15.95 Shop Now

If you're shopping for a cooking or baking enthusiast, this heart-patterned oven mitt may be just the thing for them. It embodies the Galentine's Day vibe and aesthetic while still acting as a practical gift. Plus, it's machine washable, so they'll be able to clean it easily. Get this oven mitt on sale now for 30% off.

Amazon WHAT DO YOU MEME? Sip or Spill - The Girl's Night Party Game $13.70 Shop Now

Bring a gift and the entertainment with this fun Sip or Spill game. If you're attending a Galentine's Day event, this gift is great, as you and your friends can enjoy a fun game while you celebrate the day.

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Wine Soap Set $30.00 Shop Now

Gift your bestie these four vegan soaps inspired by red and white wine. With these soaps, they'll be able to enjoy a relaxing bubble bath while enjoying a tall glass of wine that these soaps were inspired by.

36% off Uncommon Goods BaubleBar Metallic Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet $24.00

$38.00 Shop Now

Celebrate your friendship with this customizable woven friendship bracelet by BaubleBar. Select from several different colors, then add a name, initials or a special phrase. Plus, some color options are on sale now.

